Buda police asking for help identifying suspected bank robber

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The Buda Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected bank robber from an incident around 3 p.m. Monday.

Buda PD says a man walked into a Broadway Bank on FM 1626 and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The man walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Photos from Buda Police Department

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 40s. This case is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time. The suspect appeared to be wearing face paint in an effort to conceal his identity.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or any additional information, please contact the Buda Police Department at 512-312-1001 and ask to speak with Detective Fleming.