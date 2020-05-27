Buda missing man with medical conditions found safe

by: KXAN Staff

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A 46-year-old man that went missing on Tuesday while visiting family in Buda has been found, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Department.

The man is back with his family and without injuries. HCSO reports the man suffers from medical conditions and didn’t have his daily medications.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, HCSO says the man told his family he was walking to a nearby Cabela’s retail store. The family told the sheriff’s department the man appeared disoriented in their conversation with him.

