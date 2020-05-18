Buda live music venue plans to reopen soon with ‘aggresive’ safety strategy

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buck’s Backyard, a live music venue in Buda, is set to reopen this week.

The announcement came in a Facebook post on May 11th, telling patrons they plan “to move ahead with an aggressive, integrated plan” to reopen safely.

The venue’s post also stated owners would be working with both local and state officials as well as Reopen Every Venue Safely, or REVS, to come up with a strategy.

REVS is a national pilot program launched in 10 cities, including Austin, to foster communication between local governments and share ideas on how to effectively reopen venues, according to Don Pitts, former manager of Austin’s music program who is now president of Sound Music LLC and REVS team member.

