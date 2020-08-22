Buda implementing Stage 1 water restrictions starting Monday

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda is set to implement Stage 1 water restrictions starting Monday due to lack of rain and higher than normal water use.

The implementation is in accordance with the city’s ordinance regarding water management and drought response.

Under the restrictions, customers that irrigate with hose-end or automatic sprinklers will only be able to water twice per week on designated days depending on residence number.

Odd-numbered homes are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays

Even-numbered homes are scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays

Commerical, mixed-use and multi-family buildings are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays

All watering is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Those who break the ordinance could be fined up to $2,000 per violation.

More details for different types of watering are listed in the below and on the City of Buda website.