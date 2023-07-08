HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A brush fire near Hilliard Road in Hays County has reached nearly 150 acres as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

Mike Jones, Hays County director of emergency services, said that emergency responders are calling it the “Vineyard Fire.”

“We’ve got plenty of water on hand,” said Jones.

No homes are currently at risk from the fire, and Jones said that his agency is not planning any evacuation of civilians. At 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posted to his Facebook to share that the fire is 65% contained.











A brush fire near Hilliard Road in Hays County has reached nearly 150 acres as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Emergency services will be working throughout the night. Please be mindful of their work, and drive carefully in the area. Hays Co. Sheriff’s office is working with residents in the area to get through slowly,” Becerra wrote in a post.

South Hays Fire Department is leading the firefighting effort with the assistance of multiple other fire departments, including the San Marcos Fire Department. STARFlight is also performing airdrops of water onto the fire.

“To the residents who offered their pool’s water to help put out the fire, I am humbled and proud of the amazing ways Hays County Residents stand up quick to offer help,” Becerra wrote. “Huge thank you to all our first responders and [Community Emergency Response Team] volunteers for their dedication and service to our community.

Around 60 firefighters are involved in the operation, according to Jones.

This is a developing story. KXAN will provide more details as they become available.