BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda first responders are working on containing a brush fire in Southeast Buda near McCormick Middle School.

The school is not at risk but is on lockout. Parents/guardians should contact school administrators for information about student release or pickup.

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area of Suffield Drive and Dacy Lane. Road closures are expected at Apple Blossom St./Dacy Lane, Kelly Smith Lane, Industrial Way, and up to Hillside Terrace.

No evacuation order has been issued, but residents are being notified of the fire.

Buda Fire and supporting agencies are on scene working to contain this fire.

As of 3:10 p.m., the fire was 30% contained, and Dacy Lane was reopened to traffic.