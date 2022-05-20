SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County leaders said a structure fire that also sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon is now contained. The flames affected no homes but did burn an outbuilding, fire crews said.

The fire happened near the 900 block of Morningwood Drive, which is in a more rural area northwest of San Marcos.

According to a Hays County post on Facebook, Fire Chief Dan Kramer with South Hays Fire said the fire burned about five acres, and there is no longer any “forward progress” at this time.

Crews are still urging people to avoid the area so that they don’t affect the multiple agencies that responded Friday.