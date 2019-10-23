Booming Buda: How drivers feel about seemingly endless construction

Buda handles handful of road projects, with more on the way

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Right now, crews in the city of Buda are working on at least three construction projects impacting drivers.

The city is teaming up with TxDOT for more roadwork on downtown Main Street and RM 967.

That’s set to start next week and will extend through March.

Construction crews at work along Main Street & East Loop Street. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

“This whole corridor into Buda and through Buda is going to have traffic along the entire length of it,” says Kenneth James Crawford, Buda project manager.

“I hate it, I mean it’s a nightmare,” says Edward Kunze, who lives in Creedmoor.

He passes through Buda — and it’s construction zones — two to three times a week.

“It’s a little unfortunate right now,” says Adam Felix, who lives in Buda.

“Traffic is crazy. It’ll take you 30 minutes to get from one side of Buda to another,” Felix says.

Kunze says passing through used to be a breeze.

“You’d stop at lights and stuff but you’d keep moving, though, not like it is now. Train comes through you’re going to sit 20, at least.”

A current list of all the projects Buda crews have been working on, along with costs. The city’s project manager says the Oxbow and Houston projects have been completed. (City of Buda)

Crawford says delays now will bring a better drive down the road.

“There are inconveniences but they’re necessary inconveniences. The voters voted for these, they were needs so therefore we’re meeting the needs of citizens,” he says.

Felix says he hopes that’s the case.

“Hopefully it does alleviate a lot of the traffic but I guess you never really know until it happens,” he says.