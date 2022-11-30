DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – No threat was found after law enforcement descended upon Dripping Spring schools to investigate a bomb threat reported Wednesday. Sycamore Springs Elementary and Middle School students in Dripping Springs ISD were evacuated.

The district said in an initial message the students were safe but asked parents not to come to the schools. At 3:05 p.m. it confirmed law enforcement had given an “All-Clear.”

According to a statement to parents from DSISD’s superintendent, a written message was discovered on a bathroom stall on the elementary side indicating there was a bomb on campus.

“Law enforcement was immediately called, and out of an abundance of caution, both the elementary and middle school campuses are being evacuated right now,” DSISD said.

The school district initially said the students would not return to the building until law enforcement could complete a full sweep of the building and ensure there is no threat. It said it would release elementary school students from outside the building and that they wouldn’t be able to get their belongings before heading home. Middle school students will be able to grab their backpacks and be dismissed as normal, the district said. Buses will run as usual and the Kids Club is back to normal operations.

