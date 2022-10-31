KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice was issued for some City of Kyle Water customers Monday.

The boil water notice is only for City of Kyle Water customers at the Estates of Plum Creek Apartments, on Kohlers Crossing between FM 1626 and Kyle Crossing, and in Kyle Crossing north of Old Bridge Trail, according to a city release.

Monday afternoon’s notice was sent after there was damage to a water main section within the City’s water distribution system. The system dropped below 20psi. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City to issue a boil water notice when that happens.

The map below shows the affected areas.

City of Kyle Water customers boil water notice. Oct. 31, 2022

The City said “there is no evidence of any contamination within the City’s water system, the city recommends that all water customers boil their water prior to consumption. This includes drinking, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.”

What to do in a boil water notice

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice can be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, the City said.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption, the release said.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions, you should contact the City of Kyle Public Works Department at 512-262-3024.