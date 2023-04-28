HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — A boil water notice was issued Thursday for the Plum Creek water system in eastern Hays County, according to an announcement from Texas Water Utilities.

Texas Water Utilities said a contractor struck a line, causing a service outage to all customers east of Dacy Lane. Affected neighborhoods include Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills.

Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and according to the announcement, the utility would then cancel the boil water notice.

The alert below was issued for customers within the Plum Creek water system:

Due to a service outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Plum Creek water system, PWS ID No. TX1050028, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Texas Water Utilities

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.