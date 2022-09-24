HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Texas Water Utilities announced a boil water notice Saturday for customers in the Plum Creek water system in eastern Hays County.

According to TWU, the cause of the notice was a water main break that caused a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35.

The neighborhoods affected include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” TWU said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

Instead of boiling water, people can also purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source for drinking water.

Customers with questions regarding the notice can contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.