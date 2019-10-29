Boil water notice issued for eastern Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued by Monarch Utilities for the Plum Creek water system in eastern Hays County.

Monarch Utilities says a water main break Monday night caused a loss of service to approximately 2,000 homes east of I-35, but repairs have been completed and service has been restored as of Tuesday morning.

The affected areas are the Amberwood, Rolling Hills, Windy Hill, Green Pastures and Quail Cove subdivisions.

Monarch Utilities is asking customers to boil the water prior to using for washing hands and face, brushing teeth or drinking due to the system’s low distribution pressure.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will notify customers, Monarch says.