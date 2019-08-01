Boil water notice issued for eastern Hays County neighborhoods

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued for some residents in eastern Hays County after a contractor doing work in the area ruptured a water main line, according to a release from Monarch Utilities.

The notice affects homes in the Rolling Hills and Green Pastures subdivisions east of Interstate 35 that are part of the Plum Creek water system.

Customers affected by this notice are urged to boil their water before drinking, washing produce or making ice with it. Children, elderly people and people with a weakened immune system are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria in the water.

“The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” officials wrote. “When it’s no longer necessary to boil water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes.”