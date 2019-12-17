Boil water notice issued for eastern Hays County community

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Those living in the Plum Creek water system in eastern Hays County need to boil their water after a contractor ruptured a water main, according to Monarch Utilities.

Customers who live along Windy Hill Road and the Rolling Hills and Green Pastures subdivisions should boil water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing raw foods or other activities. This helps get rid of any potentially harmful bacteria.

The water main rupture also caused about 1,500 houses east of Interstate 35 to lose water service.

Monarch Utilities says anyone with questions can call 1-866-654-7992.