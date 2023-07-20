HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Due to high water system demands from Hays WCID 1 and Hays WCID 2, the water provider West Travis County Public Utility Agency (WTCPUA) is unable to maintain system pressure for some WTCPUA customers, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required water systems to notify customers to boil their water, officials told KXAN.

According to the WTCPUA website, the boil water notice was issued for customers on the Highway 290 System (High Pointe, Ledgestone, Sunset Canyon, Rim Rock, Parten Ranch, Burba Ranch, Sawyer Ranch…) and certain customers on Hamilton Pool Road (Provence, Belvedere, Madrone Ranch and Deer Creek ONLY).

To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use, officials said.

Officials also suggest purchasing bottled water or obtaining water from another suitable source.

Once it is no longer necessary to boil water, the water system officials will notify customers the water is safe for consumption.