SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Help is on the way for Texas State students affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The university has announced $30 million in financial assistance through the “Bobcat Cares” fund.

Starting Monday, students can fill out an online application showing their need for the funds.

Texas State has also created the “Bobcats to Bobcats” scholarship fund for students starting classes this fall.

The goal is to provide $1 million to help students pay for tuition and fees.