Teacher accused of inappropriately touching students worked at Hays, AISD, other districts

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Board members of the Hays Consolidated Independent School District have called a special meeting for Tuesday, March 8 to begin the “termination process” for Andrew Hanson Palmore.

The meeting is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. and there will be an opportunity for neighbors to speak, according to the agenda.

Kyle Police arrested Palmore Tuesday after they say he was accused of inappropriately touching at least two students.

“The recommendation supports the Board & Superintendent’s goal of ensuring that Hays CISD is dedicated to the safety of all students and staff,” reads one meeting document.

Palmore, 49, taught second grade at Blanco Vista Elementary in San Marcos. He’s charged with two counts of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony, and two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony. Police said he’s being held at the Hays County Jail.

According to Texas Education Agency records, Palmore received his latest certification in 2018, with his first indicating 2000.

In a press release on Thursday, HCISD said Palmore’s resume also indicated that he worked at Austin, Bastrop, and Del Valle ISDs, as well as several schools in Mexico.

Austin ISD confirmed Palmore had worked at Casey Elementary from 2000-2004.

KXAN is looking into at least one report of an incident that allegedly happened at Casey Elementary back in 2000.

“There is currently no investigatory flag on the educator in question. However, TEA is aware of the situation involving this educator and is thoroughly reviewing all information associated with the case,” said the Texas Education Agency.

The agency also said it has not had any previous investigations or received any reports of misconduct for Palmore.

A spokesperson for HCISD said Palmore’s criminal record and TEA certification were clear when they hired him in 2012.

Palmore was accused of inappropriately touching a student in 2020. HCISD said he was placed on leave after the district found out he was also being investigated by Child Protective Services and another law enforcement agency, but the investigation did not result in any charges, and he continued teaching.

According to an arrest affidavit from this week, Palmore admitted during an interview with police on Feb. 28 that he inappropriately touched at least one victim “for his own gratification and desires.”

The affidavit said one of the instances happened at Palmore’s home in Kyle during a sleepover, and the other happened at a park in San Marcos.