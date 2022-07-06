WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Blue Hole Regional Park won a Tripadvisor award for the second year in a row by receiving high praise from tourists online.

The City of Wimberley announced Blue Hole Regional Park was recognized with the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award. The award is based on destinations that, in the past 12 months, got excellent reviews from visitors from all over the world.

The city said the positive reviews landed Blue Hole among the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

This year, the Hill Country gem will celebrate 10 years of being a public park, the city said.

Blue Hole is a natural, spring-fed swimming hole, according to the city’s website, and is lined with cypress trees. It’s got crystal clear water and rope swings for families to enjoy.

A reservation is required to swim in the park. During the summer, you can buy tickets for any day and time slot online. However, you don’t need one if you’re planning to just hike or utilize the playground or picnic areas — those are open to the public.

Another nearby swimming hole, Jacob’s Well, is closed for the foreseeable future due to a threat of high bacteria levels, according to Hays County. Staff decided to halt swimming out of an abundance of caution.