WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley has closed for swimming for the next two weeks because of low water levels.

The park posted about the closure on its Facebook page Monday evening, saying the closure was effective starting Monday at 6 p.m. and for the next two weeks.

According to the post, E. coli levels have remained within the normal range, but the water level is about two feet lower than normal, making swimming unsafe at the park at this time.

Water levels at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley are about 2 feet lower than normal levels, according to the park. (Photo: Blue Hole Regional Park/City of Wimberley)

The park said the conditions will be reviewed again at the end of the two-week period and the possibility of further closures with be assessed depending on the circumstances.

People who have bought swimming passes for the next two weeks will be refunded fully. The park’s other recreational amenities remain open and free, including the hike and bike trails, picnic areas, playscapes and sports courts. The BBQ grills are closed due to the current burn ban.

“We value your support and hope you all understand that this decision was not made lightly,” the Facebook post read. “We share your disappointment and frustration, and we truly wish the circumstances were different. We are actively monitoring the situation and will keep you updated on any changes. We are holding onto the hope that conditions will improve.”

In August of last year, the park suspended swimming for two weeks due to high bacteria levels.

Another local swimming hole, Jacob’s Well, has been closed to swimming due to low water levels. In July, the well was reported to have zero flow of water for the sixth time since the summer of 2000, according to the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association.