WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley was awarded by Tripadvisor for the third year in a row.

The park was given the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice of 2023 award, making this the third consecutive year the park was named for the award. The award places Blue Hole in the top 10% of attractions worldwide, according to a social media post from the park.

Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley, Texas (KXAN Photo/Abigail Jones)

The award is based on traveler reviews and opinions.

“The Travelers’ Choice awards honor travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period,” according to Tripadvisor’s website.

Blue Hole Regional Park is a natural, spring-fed swimming hole lined with Cypress Trees located in the Texas Hill Country, according to the City of Wimberley’s website.

A reservation is required to swim in the park. During the summer, you can buy tickets for any day and time slot online. However, you don’t need one if you’re planning to just hike or utilize the playground or picnic areas — those are open to the public.