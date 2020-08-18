Birthday celebration: San Marcos police officer hit by car returns to work

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos police officer, who lost her leg after being hit by a drunk driver, celebrated a special birthday by returning to the office for her first day of work, the City of San Marcos said in a tweet on Monday.

In May 2019, Claudia Cormier was hit by a car while she was responding to a report of debris in the roadway on Interstate 35 in San Marcos. After the crash, Cormier spent three months in the hospital, undergoing recovery and rehab treatments, before finally getting to go home in August 2019.

The tweet from the City of San Marcos reads — “Guess who’s back? That’s right, Officer Claudia Cormier is here for her first day back at the office! We’re so excited to see her smiling face at the police station. Not only that, but it’s also her birthday! Welcome back, Claudia, and happy birthday!

Guess who's back? That's right, Officer Claudia Cormier is here for her first day back at the office!



We're so excited to see her smiling face at the police station. Not only that, but it's also her birthday! Welcome back, Claudia, and happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/B6PUrAvaEd — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) August 17, 2020

In October 2019, the Challenged Athlete’s Foundation, a San Diego based non-profit, gave Cormier a new running blade. The prosthesis is designed to help people with permanent physical challenges get back into sports.