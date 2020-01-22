Bike lane construction delayed a few months as San Marcos pursues more non-car options

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A project in the heart of the city will make it easier for cyclists to get around San Marcos safely, but KXAN has learned the final piece of construction won’t start for several months.

Originally, the city planned to begin building physical barriers and bike signals this month to finish the two-way bike lane on Guadalupe Street between University Drive and Grove Street. The new timeline pushes the start of construction to April or May.

Some of the work is already done; the city set out construction cones at the end of last summer to take one lane away from cars and give it to cyclists.

A lone cyclist cruises up Guadalupe Street inside the coned-off future bike lane on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

“I think that people are afraid that that is going to create congestion,” said Gabrielle Moore, a member of the alternative transportation advocacy group Move SM. To the contrary, she believes projects like the new bike lane will ultimately increase the number of people getting around without cars.

“When you create the infrastructure for them to utilize the roads that way, they feel safer to do it and more will come and utilize it that way,” she said.

On KXAN News Today, how this project fits into the city’s Transportation Master Plan.