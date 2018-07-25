Benefit planned for San Marcos apartment fire victims Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The charred remains of the Iconic Village apartments in San Marcos. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A final search reveals there are no additional bodies in the apartment fire that left 200 people displaced and five people dead.

People in San Marcos are pulling together to take care of their own. "Our worst fears were really realized. It's hit our community very hard," Mayor John Thomaides said.

Fundraising pages have been established and a benefit is planned for Wednesday night.

Beth Conboy had to jump to escape the flames. She got out with only her guitar.

"It's horrible and I mean my heart goes out to everyone affected," said benefit organizer Amy Ramirez, "but it brings it a little closer to home when it's someone that you personally know. Beth Conboy has worked for us at Blue Dahlia for a while now in San Marcos."

Ramirez can relate to the relief of making it out alive. Details of Friday's fire at the Iconic Village Apartments triggered memories of her own harrowing experience.

Three years ago, she and her husband woke to the sound of neighbors yelling.

"As we were sleeping it was already burning above us," Ramirez remembered. "We opened the door to the garage and it was just fire and smoke and so we just ran out."

Now she's doing what she can to help those left with nothing.

"I've gotten so many people reaching out to donate for tomorrow, to ask what they can do, I mean everyone is just pulling together."

Wednesday's benefit dinner, with musical guests, will run from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Blue Dahlia Bistro in San Marcos at 107 E. Hopkins St.

There will be a silent auction with proceeds going to the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team.