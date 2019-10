BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Sunday Oct. 12.

According to BCSO, Jennifer Lopez Flores was last seen in the Red Rock area. She is described as 5 foot 7 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you can any information or have seen her, you’re asked to call (512) 549-5034.