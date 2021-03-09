BamFam program works to bridge gap between police and communities

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Building better community-police relationships is something that’s been echoed throughout the country in the past year, and one social justice program is taking a hands-on approach.

BamFam is a nonprofit, that raises awareness and funding for at-risk youth.

On Tuesday, the organization will have a ‘First Down Ride-along’ event at Hays High School, through a partnership with the Buda Police Department and the Hays County Sherriff’s Office.

First, a professional athlete, police officer and the director of BamFam will go on a ride-along together where they discuss policing efforts that are already underway.

From there, there will be a curriculum based Q&A, followed by a sports clinic at Hays High School with a group of students.

Through this event, Bamfam said it’s prioritizing education, community/police relations, racial equality and economic development.

Bamfam said it has done this with other school districts in the Austin area, hoping to help bridge the gap between youth and the local community.

