Back the Blue rally hosted in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County residents rallied to support law enforcement Saturday morning.

The Back the Blue Rally held in Buda kicked off at 10 a.m.

Supporters could be seen waving flags and holding up signs by the roadway.

Those who took part said they wanted to show their support to law enforcement, amid national discussions about defunding the police and Austin City Council’s recent decision to redirect money from the Austin Police Department.

Another rally is being held in Lakeway in Travis County Saturday night, and the group says they plan to hold similar rallies in the coming weeks.

Back the Blue Rally in Buda Aug. 15 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

