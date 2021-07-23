Suspect arrested after SWAT call at San Marcos apartment complex

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect is now in custody after a SWAT callout at a San Marcos apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The San Marcos Police Department SWAT team and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the barricaded subject call.

The City of San Marcos says it happened at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Mill Street, which is in between Uhland Road and Briarwood Court. The address is near the Copper Beech at San Marcos apartments.

The city had asked people to avoid the area, as there was a large police presence, but the city said residents can return to normal activities. No one was hurt.

