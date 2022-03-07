Authorities looking for Dripping Springs robbery suspect

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man suspected of robbing a gas station March 6 in Dripping Springs. (Hays County Sheriff's Office photo)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it needs the public’s help tracking down a robbery suspect.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler released photos of the man suspected of robbing a Circle K gas station located at 104 U.S. Highway 290 in Dripping Springs, near the highway’s intersection with RM 12 in the middle of town.

The suspect’s car is described as a 2014-2020 white Volkswagen Jetta with damage to the front passenger door. HCSO said the suspect doesn’t present a danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact HCSO at 512-393-7896 or Det. Lisa McNeil at 512-268-0349. People can also use an online tip form through P3tips.com.

