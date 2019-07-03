Authorities investigating body found in Kyle ditch

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police are conducting an investigation into the death of an adult male who was found along the side of Kyle Crossing Tuesday morning.

The call came in at about 7:30 a.m. by a pedestrian walking along Kyle Crossing on the way to work. That person went into Home Depot and employees there called police.

“Our officers began the investigation at the scene, which is on the south side of Kyle Crossing in between the I-35 frontage road and the first entrance into Home Depot,” Marmolejo said via a press release from the City of Kyle.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy was ordered.

“It’s really undermined, and the danger of looking at a body and saying there is or there isn’t anything suspicious is until you get them into autopsy you really don’t know what you are going to find. I think there is nothing obvious, but that is only to be determined by a medical examiner,” says Kim Hilsenbeck, spokesperson for the City of Kyle.

As of press time, no information was available regarding the name or other vitals of the dead man.

