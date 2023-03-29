SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An animal shelter based in Austin will help Hays County relieve the problem of overcrowding at an animal shelter in San Marcos.

Hays County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a deal with Austin Pets Alive!. APA! will act as the project coordinator for a Pet Resource Center in Hays County.

According to an announcement from Hays County Commissioners, APA! will help in the creation, development, operation and management of the Pet Resource Center, field services and a veterinary clinic.

The announcement says the planning phase begins April 3 and will last for a year.

“This agreement with Austin Pets Alive! takes significant steps to address the growing need for animal sheltering and chronic overcrowding at the severely limited San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, currently the only open intake animal shelter in the county,” Hays County Judge Reuben Becerra said in the announcement,

Alex Villalobos, Judge Becerra’s Chief of Staff said in the announcement, “The vision for the campus also includes a center for senior citizens, voting center, precinct office, and Center for Mental Wellness, Education, and Research. Ultimately, the desired outcome is that people will be able to retain their pets.”

In anticipation of major programs, the announcement says APA! will plan Safety Net, Pet Retention Assistance, Lost Pet Reunification Assistance, and Adoption and Holding for dogs and social cats when no other alternatives can be identified.

Community cats will enter the Pet Resource Center for sterilization and vaccination only through a trap/neuter/return (TNR) or shelter/neuter/return (SNR) program, according to the announcement.

The announcement said the Pet Resource Center is expected to be completed in “a three-year timeframe”, after a “comprehensive capital campaign and fundraising initiative.”