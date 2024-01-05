HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – An Austin-area shelter said Thursday it is expanding its program to keep pets out of the shelter system.

Austin Pets Alive! said Hays County opened a virtual pet resource center with APA!.

The virtual pet center will expand Austin Pets Alive! Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (P.A.S.S.) program, APA! said. That program helps people keep their pets out of shelters by giving them access to specific services.

“Extending the P.A.S.S. program to Hays County provides a virtual resource center to community members,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Pets Alive! Executive Advisor and Project Coordinator in a statement to KXAN. “It’s a centralized place where pet owners and concerned residents can go to get help and keep more pets in homes and out of the local shelter through information, assistance accessing resources, and case management when needed.”

According to APA!, the Pet Resources Guide gives a list of community resources, medical assistance, behavior resources, rehoming support and a Pet Help Contact form for case manager assistance.

“The goal is to make it easier for people to access resources and information in one place,” said Alex Villalobos, Hays County Chief of Staff. “Additionally, we aim to reduce the number of animals at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter by keeping pets in homes.”

Austin Pets Alive! said the virtual resource center is “a safe, judgment-free zone for anyone in need”.

APA! said it needs volunteers for the P.A.S.S. program. It said it will provide training. Community service hours are provided. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, email haysinfo@austinpetsalive.org.

In March 2023, Hays County Commissioners approved a deal with Austin Pets Alive! to build a new complex to relieve the problem of overcrowding at the regional animal shelter in San Marcos.