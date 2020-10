DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A person was hurt after a 25-foot fall Wednesday at Milton Reimers Ranch Park, medics say.

The person’s injuries aren’t considering life-threatening, and Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they treated the person at the scene and are working to get the patient out.

ATCEMS first tweeted about the call just before 1 p.m., and sent a final update just before 1:30 p.m.

FINAL: Land Rescue at Reimers Ranch Park; Rescuers have made patient contact advising 1 adult with non-life-threatening injuries They are treating & prepping the patient for extraction from their location. No additional updates expected unless change in patient or rescue condtion — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 7, 2020

ATCEMS said Lake Travis Fire and Rescue, along with STAR Flight, also responded to the scene.