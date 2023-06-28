HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More people are starting and growing their families in Hays County. That’s according to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle.

As a result, the hospital expanded its delivery capacity and maternity care.

More young families in the area

27-year-old, Genevieve Campuzano, is one of many people planting roots in Hays County. She moved to Kyle in 2021 and has since had two babies.

“It’s a busy household,” Campuzano said.

Campuzano said she moved into her home in Kyle one week after her son was born. Not too long after, she had her daughter. (Photo: KXAN)

She said she chose the area because of how fast its growing and because of how safe she feels there.

“It’s a very family-oriented city in terms of what they offer, like the Kyle Market, the Festival of Kyle,” Campuzano said.

Her daughter was born nine months ago at Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle. She said she almost didn’t get a room because the hospital was packed with deliveries that night.

“I went in to be induced and they were almost going to turn me away because there was so many spontaneous births that night,” she said. “But I got in just in time.”

Campuzano said her family is done growing and her main focus now is continuing to build a life in Hays County.

“I think we’re gonna stay here for forever,” she said.

Meeting the demand

The growing demand prompted the hospital to add new delivery rooms.

Dr. Jason Bosco is the Maternal Medical Director at Ascension Seton Hays. He said since opening in 2009, they’ve gone from four delivery rooms to eight.

“We started well south of 50 deliveries a month, and we’re averaging in the 130s to 140s now… about 1,500 per year.” Dr. Bosco said. “We’ve seen essentially a doubling in size of the labor unit here in terms of our capacity for laboring patients and postpartum patients.”

Dr. Bosco said Ascension Seton Hays was recognized twice for Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News and World Report and once in Newsweek. (Photo: KXAN)

Bosco attributed the growing number of deliveries to the growing number of families moving to the area.

“It’s a lot of young families that are at a fertile age having their babies here,” he said. “I think that’s really just in terms of many of them getting priced out of the market in Austin.”

He said they’ve gone from 12 postpartum rooms to now 20. Along with the increased capacity, the hospital has expanded the types of deliveries its able to make.

“We started off delivering only after 34 weeks here,” Bosco said. “To be able to cover the needs of people that are having their babies more prematurely, we’re now doing 32 weeks and beyond.”

For the month of June, the hospital said its nine newborns away from breaking a monthly record of 155 babies delivered.