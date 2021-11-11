Ascension Seton Hays employees to protest hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate as deadline looms

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The deadline for all Ascension Seton employees and associates to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is Friday, Nov. 12.

In late July, the hospital network announced all employees would need to be fully vaccinated against the virus to secure their employment.

“This timing is aligned with Ascension’s annual influenza vaccination requirement and we will follow a similar implementation process,” the hospital said in a statement. “In those instances when someone may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition, strongly held religious belief, or other compelling and important reason, Ascension will provide a process for requesting an exemption similar to the process we use for the annual influenza vaccine. In addition, this requirement will be implemented in accordance with collective bargaining agreements reached between Ascension business entities and unions representing our associates.”

KXAN has spoken to a number who employees at Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle who said they won’t get the vaccine and are being fired as a result. On Friday afternoon, they’ll be protesting outside of the hospital.

“People who have been with Seton for 18 years are being let go,” one employee told KXAN. “To my knowledge the company has refused to recognize any religious exemption, mine was denied and a great deal of others.”

KXAN is working to obtain information regarding how many employees will no longer be employed by the hospital network, as a result of denying to get their COVID-19 vaccine. We’re also working to clarify how many exemptions were approved.

This is a developing story and will be updated by Jala Washington after KXAN News at 6 p.m.