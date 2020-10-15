As reopening begins, San Marcos bar patrons prepare for possible crowds from Austin

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Bars in Travis County are not opening Wednesday, but bars in Hays County are. County Judge Ruben Becerra opted in and received Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approval.

“I actually did go out here to the Square last night with my boyfriend; it was lovely,” said Emma Stott, a Texas State University senior.

It’s her 21st birthday.

“People were precautious. Bars told us precautions; I felt like I was safe,” Stott said.

But they feel some young people haven’t been taking safety seriously.

“I think it’s really irresponsible, especially if people are going out and not getting tested—I think that’s one of the main things,” said Sophia Valdez, also a senior at Texas State.

She and her friends worry safety might take a turn for the worse as more people from the Austin area may soon make their way south in search of open bars.

“I think it’ll probably get more traffic from other counties that are not allowing them to reopen,” said Abraham Saldana, an Austin Community College student.

He’s happy bars are reopening, so more people can get back to work. But he also hopes visitors follow COVID-19 protocols.

Austin’s top doctor urges residents who plan to bar hop to stay safe.

“Our hope is that folks will continue to use caution if they make the decision to go to the bar outside of the county, that they are limiting their interactions with other people for the 14 days following that risk-taking behavior,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County interim health authority.

“Wear a mask—get tested. Please, for the sake of yourself, but the people that are around you,” said Sarah Morton, a Texas State sophomore.