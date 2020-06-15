As COVID-19 cases increase, local judge says Texas needs to give local leaders authority back

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra is criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for taking away local authority when it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19.
“I will be asking the governor to please give local control back to the local leadership,” Becerra said in a video posted to his Facebook page.
The post comes as Hays County continues to see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, reporting nearly 200 over the weekend.
“Right now, everything that I can do is being done,” he says in the video.
Judge Becerra says he is writing a letter to the governor.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.