As COVID-19 cases increase, local judge says Texas needs to give local leaders authority back

The Hays County Local Health Department reports a surge in COVID-19 cases. Saturday alone came with more than 140 reports.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra is criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for taking away local authority when it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“I will be asking the governor to please give local control back to the local leadership,” Becerra said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

The post comes as Hays County continues to see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, reporting nearly 200 over the weekend.

“Right now, everything that I can do is being done,” he says in the video.

Judge Becerra says he is writing a letter to the governor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.