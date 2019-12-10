Arrests made in vandalism at Johnson High School in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Four teens were arrested following alleged vandalism that will cost a Buda high school approximately $160K in damages.

On Oct. 20, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of graffiti on the front doors of Johnson High School. Deputies on scene found spray paint on the glass of the doors and structural pillars.

The next day more graffiti was found on the football/track field with spray paint on the football field turf, the surrounding track, the track and field station and spectator seating, the sheriff’s office reports.

From Crime Stoppers tips, interviewing students, and looking at school surveillance cameras, deputies were able to identify four teens believed to be responsible.

According to a press release, Timothy Allen Sharp, 18, was one of the suspects arrested. Two other suspects’ names have been withheld because they are minors. The fourth suspect was not charged because he did not participate in the alleged vandalism.

Damages will likely cost $160K as the school will need to replace the track and the center logo on the football field.

Two of the three teens charged go to Hays High School and the third teen goes to Live Oak Academy. All three of the teens charged have been released on bond.