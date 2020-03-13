ARRESTED: Man accused of robbing Buda bank while wearing black paint over face

Buda bank robber 3-10-20

Screen grab from Buda Police Department

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a local bank on Monday during which the suspect wore black-colored makeup over his face.

Santiago Campuzano-Salazar (Buda Police Department)

According to BPD, Santiago Campuzano-Salazar, 39, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery at the Broadway Bank on FM 1626 in Buda.

Police say Campuzano-Salazar walked into the bank, passed a note demanding money to the teller and left with an undisclosed amount.

Surveillance footage inside the bank shows the suspect wearing black face makeup or paint to disguise his appearance.

Police say Campuzano-Salazar confessed to the robbery and was taken into custody without incident.

