HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for a former Dripping Springs ISD employee on Thursday, after a report accused the employee of multiple sexual encounters with a student over a period of time, according to a news release from HCSO.

The former DSISD employee was identified as Marisol Tudon Solis, 21. The official charge for Solis is trafficking of persons: continuous, a first-degree felony.

HCSO first received the report on Nov. 25, 2022, and investigators worked closely with DSISD to obtain the arrest warrant for Solis. HCSO confirmed that Solis has not yet been arrested.

DSISD also provided its statement on the investigation below:

Today, January 5, 2023, Dripping Springs ISD was notified by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office

(HSCO) that a warrant was issued for the arrest of Marisol Tudon Solis, a former custodian. The

felony charges follow a comprehensive investigation by law enforcement after HCSO received a

report alleging that Solis engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a former student.

Solis has not been on any DSISD campus since November 29, 2022 and was terminated from

employment on December 16, 2022. The incident is believed to be isolated; however, the

District and HSCO encourage persons who may have additional information related to this

arrest to call the Sheriff’s Office. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the District is not

available to provide further comment at this time.

Dripping Springs ISD remains committed to the safety and security of all students and takes

prompt and immediate action to partner with law enforcement agencies to investigate and take

action when it receives reports involving the safety of the children in the Dripping Springs

community and all students across Texas.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Sergeant Mike Andrews with the

Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896 or submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or submit information online at P3tips.com.

The case remained under investigation Thursday, and HCSO said there was potential for additional charges, the release said. Investigators do not have information to believe there were additional victims but encouraged anyone who is to call HCSO.