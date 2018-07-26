Apartment claims smoke detectors were checked regularly before deadly fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Investigation continues at the Iconic Apartment Complex after a deadly fire late last week. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) -- Management for the Iconic Village apartments and Vintage Pads apartments say both apartment complexes were up to date with inspections at the time of the deadly fire last Friday.

The first call for help was made at 4:27 Friday morning. One minute later a crew was dispatched to the scene and arrived at the Iconic Apartment complex at 4:33 a.m. The fire department requested help from the South Hays Fire Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department at 4:40 a.m.

The fire damaged more than 100 units and displaced more than 200 individuals. Investigators found five bodies in the rubble, so far four have been positively identified.

Since the fire, residents have told KXAN they didn’t hear a smoke or fire alarm go off in their room; they were only made aware of what was happening when someone knocked on their door or heard screams outside.

The apartment complex tells KXAN every unit at Iconic Village has at least one smoke detector. In one, two, and three bedroom apartments there is one detector for every bedroom and one in the adjoining hallway.

Management says each smoke detector is inspected at move in and on a regular basis. “During these inspections, the maintenance team tests the functionality of every detector. If necessary, new detectors are installed,” said Iconic Village in a statement to KXAN News.

The last inspection for each of the buildings damaged by the fire happened in the last few months. The complex says the last inspections took place on May 4, 2018, for Building 500, May 9, 2018, for Building 300 and June 27, 2018, for Building L.

The city of San Marcos says investigators are now working to determine how many of the smoke detectors were functioning properly at the time of the fire.

Iconic Village says fire extinguishers are also available to residents. “Fire extinguishers are located in the breezeways of the apartment complex, and at locations as required per local code,” reads the statement from Iconic Village. The fire extinguishers were inspected on Jan. 8 of this year.