Amid pandemic struggles, online sales soar for Amazon, pushing new facility lease in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Amazon has seen an increase in sales since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and a spokesperson says it’s also driving growth on the ground in Central Texas.

“What you’re seeing in Texas reflects a rise in the demand from customers,” said Joel Sider, an Amazon senior manager.

This week, realty company Majestic announced the retail giant will be leasing a facility at Kyle Crossing Business Park.

The facility will serve as a sortation center and is expected to bring about 200 jobs by the end of the year, according to Majestic.

Sider says Amazon has more than 40,000 jobs in the Lone Star State and 116,000 small and medium-sized businesses that sell with them online.

Sider says between May 2019 and 2020, small and medium-sized businesses across the country have sold 6,500 products on Amazon per minute.

That includes this March through May when COVID-19 shutdowns began, he says.

That online growth has translated for some local businesses, too. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more from one of them on KXAN News at 6 p.m.