Amber Alert: Police search for girl last seen in Buda, man accused of taking her

Law enforcement is looking for Hillary Salcedo, 14, (left) who was last seen in Buda, Texas on Jan. 15. Hector Avila, 28, (right) is suspected of abducting her. (Texas DPS Photos)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement is searching for a teenage girl and a man who’s accused of abducting her Thursday night. She was last seen in Buda the evening of Jan. 15.

Her name is Hillary Salcedo, 14. She was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills in Buda, which is near Windy Hill Road and Niederwald Strasse.

An Amber Alert released by the Texas Department of Public Safety described Salcedo as Hispanic, about 5’4″ tall, weighing 105 pounds with red/auburn hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

The suspect in her abduction is Hector Avila, 28. He’s described as Hispanic, about 4’9″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Officials don’t know what clothing he was wearing when he was last seen, but Avila has multiple tattoos on his shoulder, they said.

They also said Avila was last heard from in Austin.

If you have any details about their whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.