AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two children are safe and a woman was arrested after an Amber Alert was issued out of Kyle Tuesday evening.

The two children had been taken by a family friend to go fishing Tuesday morning. The mother called Kyle Police at 2:33 p.m. after not hearing from them since.

About 30 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night, neighboring Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a vehicle that matched the description in the alert.

Deputies responded to the vehicle, located in the 7000 block of Camino Real, north of Uhland. The children and suspect were taken into custody and released to Kyle police.

Kyle police said Kylei Glasgow, 20, was asleep in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car found fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and LSD, according to Kyle police.

She was taken to Hays County Jail and charged with two counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication and an unrelated warrant from a previous case. Detectives are investigating to determine if additional charges are appropriate.

Attorney information for Glasgow wasn’t available as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We want to express our gratitude to the alert citizen who spotted the vehicle in question and took action, leading us to be able to locate these children quickly and return them home safely,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. “We also extend our thanks to our officers and law enforcement partners for their swift response.”