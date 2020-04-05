Amazon worker receives promotion with social distancing celebration in San Marcos

A woman in San Marcos is promoted at her job as the team adheres to social distancing (Monica Coronel)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Amazon manager Sofia Speer is on fire and her team wanted to make she knew about it.

Even in the world of social distancing, Monica Coronel, an Amazon Operations Manager, wanted to celebrate the promotion of Speer to area manager this week.

In a LinkedIn video shared to her profile, Coronel played Alicia Keys’ song “Girl on Fire” as Speer walked into the San Marcos warehouse and cheered her on with a congratulatory sign…all while staying six feet apart.

“Milestones always deserve to be celebrated,” Coronel wrote in her post on LinkedIn about Speer’s promotion.

Amazon called Sofia its “very own ‘Girl on Fire,” adding that while teams “are working around the clock right now, we were delighted to see that Monica took a moment to ensure that Sofia’s promotion was celebrated – all while following social distancing guidelines.”