Amazon brings jobs to Buda with new delivery station

BUDA, TX (KXAN) — Amazon is adding two delivery stations in Central Texas, according to news releases in Buda and Round Rock.

The Buda Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Amazon is building a new delivery station at 2956 Main Street, Park 35 in Buda. On Wednesday, the Round Rock Chamber announced a delivery station is coming to the Chisholm Trail Trade Center.

The 305,000 square foot facility is expected to open this year.

“We are proud that Amazon selected Buda, bringing hundreds of good paying jobs and opportunities for Buda residents,” said Jennifer Storm, Buda EDC Board of Directors President.

The new delivery station will create hundreds of permanent, full-time jobs and job opportunities for hundreds of small businesses and independent contractors, according to Buda EDC.

Currently, there are two Amazon delivery stations in Austin. The north Austin station is located at the Northtech Business Center off Howard Lane. The south Austin station is located at 7000 Metropolis Drive near State Highway 71.