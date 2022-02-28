Aligning with Texas law, Hays County forms adult sexual assault response team

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County has formed its adult sexual assault response team as required by a new Texas law, county officials announced Saturday morning.

Senate Bill 476, passed during the 87th Texas Legislative session, requires counties to form such teams. Hays County’s team is led by Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith and also includes law enforcement, the criminal prosecutor’s office, a sexual assault nurse examiner and a mental health provider, a county news release said.

People to fill those roles will be presented at the March 8 Commissioners Court meeting.

Smith said there are 6.3 million Texans who have “experienced some form of sexual assault,” but only 9.2% of victims reported it to police.

“Our response team will work to make sure that offenders are held accountable while also helping heal survivors,” Smith said. “The individuals appointed will be tasked with creating a protocol that establishes local and regional processes for investigating and prosecuting sexual assaults, identifying and obtaining medical and forensic care, mental health care, and advocacy resources for survivors.”

Smith said the team will be required to:

Adjust their protocol to include those who choose not to make a police report,

Distribute their protocol to local law enforcement and service providers, and

Collect and maintain data on the number of sexual assaults reported to local law enforcement and the investigation, prosecution, and disposition of such offenses participate in annual cross training

“We recognize the work that needs to be done at a societal level and at the local level to rectify the issue at hand,” Smith said. “We need a team that will create a system that reduces re-traumatization, prioritizes victim safety, and provide survivors the resources they need.”