ALERT: Kyle residents asked to shelter in place due to possible active shooter on Brazos Lane

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department is asking residents to stay indoors and shelter in place after a report of an active shooter on the 100 block of Brazos Lane on Wednesday evening.

According to KPD, residents in the area should stay in place until police say the area is clear. As of 5:45 p.m., police are still on-site and homes in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated.

Neighbor Trish Perez spoke to KXAN’s Jala Washington at the scene, who says she’s heard there was an active shooter and a possible hostage, though she’s unsure. Perez explained that the scene around the neighborhood is jam-packed with law enforcement officials.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.