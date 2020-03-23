San Marcos police officer killed while exiting patrol car on northbound I-35

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos Police Department officer during a crash on northbound I-35 in San Marcos on Monday afternoon.

According to the City of San Marcos, at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, officer Paul Beller reported to the area for a call of lumber in the roadway. As he was exiting his vehicle, he was hit by a passenger car, SMPD Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said Monday.

Beller was taken by ambulance to a nearby trauma center and was undergoing surgery around 4:30 p.m.

“We have no updates on his condition at this time, but our entire SMPD and City family hopes and prays for the best possible outcome,” said Klett. “We stand ready to support him and his family through this difficult recovery.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the crash.