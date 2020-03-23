San Marcos police officer killed while exiting patrol car on northbound I-35

Hays

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Beller (Courtesy of The City of San Marcos)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos Police Department officer during a crash on northbound I-35 in San Marcos on Monday afternoon.

According to the City of San Marcos, at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, officer Paul Beller reported to the area for a call of lumber in the roadway. As he was exiting his vehicle, he was hit by a passenger car, SMPD Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said Monday.

Beller was taken by ambulance to a nearby trauma center and was undergoing surgery around 4:30 p.m.

“We have no updates on his condition at this time, but our entire SMPD and City family hopes and prays for the best possible outcome,” said Klett. “We stand ready to support him and his family through this difficult recovery.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss