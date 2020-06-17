After suffering serious injuries in shooting, San Marcos officer returns to work

Justin Mueller

Photo: San Marcos police officer Justin Mueller

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police officer Justin Mueller is back on the job.

The San Marcos Police Department posted a photo of Mueller at his desk, just eight weeks after he sustained serious injuries from gunshot wounds suffered in an April 18 shooting.

Mueller was discharged from the hospital April 30.

“He’s excited to be back, and we’re excited to see his smiling face around the station,” the department’s post said. “Thank you to everyone that sent well-wishes, prayers, and cards during his recovery.”

It was the same shooting that took the life of Officer Justin Putnam and injured Officer Franco Stewart.

